CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) closed the day trading at $11.21 up 2.37% from the previous closing price of $10.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694422 shares were traded. CVAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.62.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CVAC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Securities on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVAC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.45B and an Enterprise Value of 1.82B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 46.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 36.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVAC has reached a high of $15.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CVAC traded about 647.76K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CVAC traded about 1.44M shares per day. A total of 212.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.12M. Insiders hold about 45.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CVAC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.17M with a Short Ratio of 4.17M, compared to 4.31M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 10.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is -$0.76, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.19 and -$1.49.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $16.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.82M to a low estimate of $12M. As of the current estimate, CureVac N.V.’s year-ago sales were $20.53M, an estimated decrease of -20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.36M, an increase of 40.90% over than the figure of -$20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $74.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $73.53M, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $153.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $500.77M and the low estimate is $48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 104.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.