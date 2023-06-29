Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Records 1.30% Price increase in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) was $44.39 for the day, up 1.30% from the previous closing price of $43.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 957103 shares were traded. PLAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.35.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLAY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on May 08, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Mulleady John sold 7,500 shares for $43.31 per share. The transaction valued at 324,811 led to the insider holds 68,312 shares of the business.

Pineiro Antonio bought 500 shares of PLAY for $17,450 on Apr 13. The SVP, Chief Int’l Dev Ofc now owns 23,812 shares after completing the transaction at $34.90 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Mulleady John, who serves as the SVP, RE & Dev of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 262,500 and left with 78,777 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLAY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.88B and an Enterprise Value of 4.66B. As of this moment, Dave’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLAY has reached a high of $47.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.21.

Shares Statistics:

PLAY traded an average of 1.51M shares per day over the past three months and 1.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.97M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.32% stake in the company. Shares short for PLAY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.54M with a Short Ratio of 4.54M, compared to 4.99M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.59% and a Short% of Float of 15.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.89 and $3.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.62. EPS for the following year is $4.47, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.25 and $3.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $564.44M to a low estimate of $549.42M. As of the current estimate, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $468.36M, an estimated increase of 19.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.96B, up 16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.53B and the low estimate is $2.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.