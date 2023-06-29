Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $14.04

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) closed the day trading at $14.04 down -1.54% from the previous closing price of $14.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521417 shares were traded. DCPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.94.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DCPH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Flynn Daniel Lee sold 1,655 shares for $14.40 per share. The transaction valued at 23,835 led to the insider holds 57,158 shares of the business.

Kelly Thomas Patrick sold 1,655 shares of DCPH for $23,835 on Jun 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 57,140 shares after completing the transaction at $14.40 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Sherman Matthew L, who serves as the EVP & Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 1,655 shares for $14.40 each. As a result, the insider received 23,835 and left with 87,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCPH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.12B and an Enterprise Value of 749.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCPH has reached a high of $22.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.99.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DCPH traded about 550.46K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DCPH traded about 562.09k shares per day. A total of 82.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.11M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DCPH as of May 30, 2023 were 4.31M with a Short Ratio of 4.41M, compared to 3.38M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.49% and a Short% of Float of 7.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.62, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.16 and -$2.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.46. EPS for the following year is -$2.04, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.52 and -$2.47.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $35.89M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.15M to a low estimate of $33.8M. As of the current estimate, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.49M, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.38M, an increase of 12.80% over than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $153.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $138M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $147.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.04M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $177.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $217.7M and the low estimate is $158M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.