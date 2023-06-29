Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) closed at $9.96 in the last session, down -2.45% from day before closing price of $10.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3892016 shares were traded. ELAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.95.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ELAN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when HOOVER R DAVID bought 5,000 shares for $9.55 per share. The transaction valued at 47,750 led to the insider holds 165,000 shares of the business.

HOOVER R DAVID bought 5,000 shares of ELAN for $47,288 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 160,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.46 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Simmons Jeffrey N, who serves as the PRESIDENT, CEO AND DIRECTOR of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $9.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 143,972 and bolstered with 45,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELAN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.03B and an Enterprise Value of 10.73B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELAN has reached a high of $20.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ELAN traded on average about 7.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 491.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 472.91M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ELAN as of May 30, 2023 were 8.9M with a Short Ratio of 5.32M, compared to 10.97M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 2.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.18B, an estimated decrease of -11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, an increase of 0.50% over than the figure of -$11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.42B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.53B and the low estimate is $4.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.