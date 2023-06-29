Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $8.44 in the prior trading day, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) closed at $7.69, down -8.89%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2035755 shares were traded. EBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EBS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Richard Ronald sold 1,912 shares for $11.94 per share. The transaction valued at 22,829 led to the insider holds 19,837 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBS now has a Market Capitalization of 425.78M and an Enterprise Value of 1.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBS has reached a high of $36.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.81M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EBS as of May 30, 2023 were 6.78M with a Short Ratio of 7.03M, compared to 6.65M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.44% and a Short% of Float of 22.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.88, while EPS last year was -$0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.11. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.65 and -$0.56.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $216.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $225M to a low estimate of $211.1M. As of the current estimate, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $242.7M, an estimated decrease of -10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $325.95M, an increase of 21.50% over than the figure of -$10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $337M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $300.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.12B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.