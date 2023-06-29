Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) was $7.31 for the day, down -2.01% from the previous closing price of $7.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1974128 shares were traded. ESRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ESRT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on May 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $8 from $7 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESRT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.20B and an Enterprise Value of 3.20B. As of this moment, Empire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 121.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESRT has reached a high of $8.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.90.

Shares Statistics:

ESRT traded an average of 1.37M shares per day over the past three months and 1.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 161.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.81M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.65% stake in the company. Shares short for ESRT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 16.38M with a Short Ratio of 16.38M, compared to 16.43M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.21% and a Short% of Float of 15.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.14, ESRT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.66.

Earnings Estimates

