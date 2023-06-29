EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) closed at $1.88 in the last session, up 3.30% from day before closing price of $1.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1777781 shares were traded. EQRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EQRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.60 and its Current Ratio is at 22.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQRX now has a Market Capitalization of 886.99M and an Enterprise Value of -435.73M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQRX has reached a high of $6.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7742, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8454.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EQRX traded on average about 2.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 480.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 412.64M. Insiders hold about 10.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EQRX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 18.03M with a Short Ratio of 18.03M, compared to 18.12M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 4.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$0.68.