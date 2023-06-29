Equinor ASA (EQNR)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $28.76 in the prior trading day, Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) closed at $28.89, up 0.45%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2465956 shares were traded. EQNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EQNR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQNR now has a Market Capitalization of 88.90B and an Enterprise Value of 81.75B. As of this moment, Equinor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQNR has reached a high of $40.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.76.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.21M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 3.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.12B. Insiders hold about 67.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EQNR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.89M with a Short Ratio of 6.89M, compared to 6.67M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EQNR’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.00, compared to 3.30 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.80.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.