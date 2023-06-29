Examining Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: BW) closed at $6.25 up 6.11% from its previous closing price of $5.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546259 shares were traded. BW stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on July 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,000 shares for $5.73 per share. The transaction valued at 286,620 led to the insider holds 519,848 shares of the business.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,000 shares of BW for $291,525 on Jun 26. The 10% Owner now owns 469,848 shares after completing the transaction at $5.83 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, B. Riley Financial, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 21,583 shares for $5.51 each. As a result, the insider paid 118,983 and bolstered with 43,926 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BW now has a Market Capitalization of 522.75M and an Enterprise Value of 869.61M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BW has reached a high of $8.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BW has traded an average of 502.35K shares per day and 730.41k over the past ten days. A total of 88.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.30M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BW as of May 30, 2023 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.14M, compared to 2.59M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 4.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.31 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $241.63M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $256M to a low estimate of $219M. As of the current estimate, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $221M, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $257.36M, an increase of 19.80% over than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $278M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $235.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $960.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $889.8M, up 15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $976.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.