Examining Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) closed at $2.18 down -12.80% from its previous closing price of $2.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3915019 shares were traded. CGTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cognition Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on November 03, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when RICHSTONE ELLEN B bought 10,000 shares for $2.65 per share. The transaction valued at 26,550 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Ricciardi Lisa bought 12,000 shares of CGTX for $15,600 on Nov 15. The CEO & President now owns 24,500 shares after completing the transaction at $1.30 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Wallace Peggy, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $1.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 15,000 and bolstered with 37,961 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGTX now has a Market Capitalization of 73.19M and an Enterprise Value of 35.62M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGTX has reached a high of $6.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1918, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9990.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CGTX has traded an average of 88.51K shares per day and 473.53k over the past ten days. A total of 29.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.64M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CGTX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 107.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 64.28k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.37% and a Short% of Float of 0.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is -$1.12, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$1.99.