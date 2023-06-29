Examining Korn Ferry (KFY)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) closed at $48.25 down -1.33% from its previous closing price of $48.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 553864 shares were traded. KFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.84.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Korn Ferry’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KFY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.56B and an Enterprise Value of 2.23B. As of this moment, Korn’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KFY has reached a high of $66.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.91.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KFY has traded an average of 299.97K shares per day and 619.68k over the past ten days. A total of 52.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.46M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KFY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 1.41M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 3.44%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KFY is 0.60, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.93.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.07 and $3.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.29. EPS for the following year is $5.06, with 4 analysts recommending between $5.77 and $4.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $682.24M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $708.89M to a low estimate of $634.22M. As of the current estimate, Korn Ferry’s year-ago sales were $695.9M, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.84B, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.09B and the low estimate is $2.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.