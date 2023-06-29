Examining Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) closed at $10.30 down -0.29% from its previous closing price of $10.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1711302 shares were traded. KURA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kura Oncology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.70 and its Current Ratio is at 21.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on May 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Malley Thomas bought 50,000 shares for $11.50 per share. The transaction valued at 575,000 led to the insider holds 139,557 shares of the business.

DALE STEPHEN sold 9,225 shares of KURA for $128,033 on Jan 27. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 27,675 shares after completing the transaction at $13.88 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, FLOWERS KIRSTEN, who serves as the CCO & Chief Strategy Officer of the company, sold 1,906 shares for $13.89 each. As a result, the insider received 26,474 and left with 20,605 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KURA now has a Market Capitalization of 765.45M and an Enterprise Value of 373.09M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KURA has reached a high of $19.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KURA has traded an average of 840.36K shares per day and 1.93M over the past ten days. A total of 68.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.56M. Insiders hold about 1.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.44% stake in the company. Shares short for KURA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.44M with a Short Ratio of 7.44M, compared to 7.85M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.86% and a Short% of Float of 11.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.97 and -$3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.25. EPS for the following year is -$2.2, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.27 and -$2.69.