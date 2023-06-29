Examining MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) closed at $5.28 up 0.19% from its previous closing price of $5.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 870343 shares were traded. MGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.06.

For a deeper understanding of MacroGenics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Peters Jeffrey Stuart sold 5,372 shares for $6.03 per share. The transaction valued at 32,393 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BIOTECH TARGET N V bought 500,000 shares of MGNX for $2,532,600 on Feb 14. The 10% Owner now owns 9,579,963 shares after completing the transaction at $5.07 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, BIOTECH TARGET N V, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 150,000 shares for $5.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 794,925 and bolstered with 9,079,963 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGNX now has a Market Capitalization of 325.89M and an Enterprise Value of 118.78M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.48.

Over the past 52 weeks, MGNX has reached a high of $7.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.71.

For the past three months, MGNX has traded an average of 505.23K shares per day and 854.2k over the past ten days. A total of 61.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MGNX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.25M with a Short Ratio of 4.25M, compared to 4.77M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.87% and a Short% of Float of 8.40%.

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.82, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.63 and -$3.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.27. EPS for the following year is -$2.12, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.94 and -$3.28.

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $34.48M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $62.3M to a low estimate of $13.8M. As of the current estimate, MacroGenics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.01M, an estimated increase of 32.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.68M, a decrease of -38.50% less than the figure of $32.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $166.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $119.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $151.94M, down -21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $139.99M and the low estimate is $19.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.