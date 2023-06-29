Examining Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) closed at $1.34 down -3.60% from its previous closing price of $1.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1056100 shares were traded. TGB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3400.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Taseko Mines Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGB now has a Market Capitalization of 397.70M and an Enterprise Value of 832.50M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGB has reached a high of $1.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4606, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4513.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TGB has traded an average of 984.35K shares per day and 1.02M over the past ten days. A total of 288.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.06M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TGB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.60M, compared to 701.63k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $97.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $100.04M to a low estimate of $95.05M. As of the current estimate, Taseko Mines Limited’s year-ago sales were $62.21M, an estimated increase of 56.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $101.66M, an increase of 57.40% over than the figure of $56.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.17M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $406.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $380.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $393.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $286.73M, up 37.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $425.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $447.68M and the low estimate is $413.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.