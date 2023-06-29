First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) closed at $11.15 down -0.71% from its previous closing price of $11.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4923698 shares were traded. FHN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of First Horizon Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when FENSTERMAKER WILLIAM H bought 10,000 shares for $11.62 per share. The transaction valued at 116,196 led to the insider holds 256,312 shares of the business.

PALMER VICKI R bought 2,000 shares of FHN for $22,041 on May 19. The Director now owns 95,650 shares after completing the transaction at $11.02 per share. On May 12, another insider, FENSTERMAKER WILLIAM H, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,950 shares for $9.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,190 and bolstered with 246,312 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FHN now has a Market Capitalization of 6.27B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FHN has reached a high of $24.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FHN has traded an average of 12.62M shares per day and 8.9M over the past ten days. A total of 536.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 529.50M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FHN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 18.08M with a Short Ratio of 18.08M, compared to 29.17M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 4.48%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FHN is 0.60, from 0.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.65. The current Payout Ratio is 34.80% for FHN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 07, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $886.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $815.18M. As of the current estimate, First Horizon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $743M, an estimated increase of 19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $817.7M, an increase of 0.90% less than the figure of $19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $828.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $813.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FHN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.38B and the low estimate is $3.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.