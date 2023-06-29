FMC Corporation (FMC) Stocks Hit Low of $103.03 Before Closing at $103.94

In the latest session, FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) closed at $103.94 down -1.10% from its previous closing price of $105.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1304644 shares were traded. FMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FMC Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when DOUGLAS MARK bought 4,121 shares for $115.53 per share. The transaction valued at 476,102 led to the insider holds 41,672 shares of the business.

Sandifer Andrew D sold 5,000 shares of FMC for $638,835 on Mar 02. The EVP and CFO now owns 39,061 shares after completing the transaction at $127.77 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, pereira ronaldo, who serves as the EVP, President, FMC Americas of the company, sold 1,955 shares for $129.29 each. As a result, the insider received 252,761 and left with 19,478 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FMC now has a Market Capitalization of 13.14B and an Enterprise Value of 16.86B. As of this moment, FMC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMC has reached a high of $134.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 110.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FMC has traded an average of 953.15K shares per day and 1.08M over the past ten days. A total of 125.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.46M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FMC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.61M, compared to 1.09M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FMC is 2.32, from 2.22 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.61. The current Payout Ratio is 37.70% for FMC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1153:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.8 and a low estimate of $1.71, while EPS last year was $1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.63, with high estimates of $1.81 and low estimates of $1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.15 and $7.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.74. EPS for the following year is $8.81, with 17 analysts recommending between $9.5 and $8.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.45B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.44B. As of the current estimate, FMC Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.45B, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.5B, an increase of 11.80% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.41B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.8B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.58B and the low estimate is $6.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.