G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $19.90

As of close of business last night, G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $19.90, up 0.76% from its previous closing price of $19.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513180 shares were traded. GIII stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GIII’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on December 02, 2022, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $14 from $22 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when POMERANTZ LAURA H sold 3,250 shares for $15.53 per share. The transaction valued at 50,472 led to the insider holds 44,871 shares of the business.

GOLDFARB MORRIS bought 250,000 shares of GIII for $3,135,000 on Dec 05. The CEO now owns 2,094,964 shares after completing the transaction at $12.54 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Goldfarb Jeffrey David, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, bought 19,000 shares for $12.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 246,240 and bolstered with 491,631 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GIII now has a Market Capitalization of 900.47M and an Enterprise Value of 1.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIII has reached a high of $25.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GIII traded 547.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 624.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.26M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GIII as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.89M, compared to 3.88M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.53% and a Short% of Float of 13.88%.

Earnings Estimates

