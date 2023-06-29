General Mills Inc. (GIS)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $80.90 in the prior trading day, General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) closed at $76.72, down -5.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11767743 shares were traded. GIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GIS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 72.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Cordani David sold 8,675 shares for $89.55 per share. The transaction valued at 776,847 led to the insider holds 7,885 shares of the business.

Pallot Mark A sold 4,081 shares of GIS for $368,591 on May 16. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 13,121 shares after completing the transaction at $90.32 per share. On May 12, another insider, Benson Jodi J, who serves as the Chief Innovation Officer of the company, sold 3,009 shares for $90.59 each. As a result, the insider received 272,600 and left with 35,491 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GIS now has a Market Capitalization of 47.46B and an Enterprise Value of 58.58B. As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIS has reached a high of $90.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.92.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.8M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 592.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 584.30M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GIS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.59M with a Short Ratio of 11.59M, compared to 11.85M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 1.98%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GIS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 2.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.40. The current Payout Ratio is 45.50% for GIS, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.28 and $4.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.25. EPS for the following year is $4.49, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.67 and $4.21.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $5.18B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.25B to a low estimate of $5.04B. As of the current estimate, General Mills Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.89B, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.97B, an increase of 5.30% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.91B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.99B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.28B and the low estimate is $20.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.