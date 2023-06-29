Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Rise 6.50% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.79

The price of Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) closed at $0.79 in the last session, up 6.50% from day before closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0481 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7395567 shares were traded. GNPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7501.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GNPX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, National Securities on January 26, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when VACZY CATHERINE M bought 20,000 shares for $1.07 per share. The transaction valued at 21,478 led to the insider holds 265,000 shares of the business.

Varner John Rodney bought 19,000 shares of GNPX for $20,045 on Apr 21. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 20,800 shares after completing the transaction at $1.05 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNPX now has a Market Capitalization of 38.47M and an Enterprise Value of 20.39M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNPX has reached a high of $2.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8452, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1706.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GNPX traded on average about 434.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 892.2k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.38M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GNPX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.89M, compared to 1.88M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.64% and a Short% of Float of 3.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.41.