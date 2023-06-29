Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $7.37

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) closed the day trading at $7.37 down -1.47% from the previous closing price of $7.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1213423 shares were traded. GOGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.30.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GOGL, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $10 from $14 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOGL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.48B and an Enterprise Value of 2.68B. As of this moment, Golden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOGL has reached a high of $11.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GOGL traded about 1.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GOGL traded about 1.39M shares per day. A total of 220.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.22M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GOGL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.04M with a Short Ratio of 5.04M, compared to 4.88M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 4.15%.

Dividends & Splits

GOGL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 1.25 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.49%. The current Payout Ratio is 70.30% for GOGL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Alphabet Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.37, with high estimates of $16.72 and low estimates of $5.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Communication Services and $Industrials for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Industrials. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.