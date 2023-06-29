Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Stock Closes down -0.84% on Wednesday Trading

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) closed the day trading at $4.73 down -0.84% from the previous closing price of $4.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508473 shares were traded. GTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GTE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Ellson Ryan bought 50,000 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 35,500 led to the insider holds 701,487 shares of the business.

Guidry Gary bought 150,000 shares of GTE for $129,000 on Mar 03. The President and CEO now owns 4,042,135 shares after completing the transaction at $0.86 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Ellson Ryan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $0.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 43,500 and bolstered with 635,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTE now has a Market Capitalization of 175.49M and an Enterprise Value of 651.20M. As of this moment, Gran’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTE has reached a high of $15.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.1636, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.3729.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GTE traded about 382.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GTE traded about 420.69k shares per day. A total of 34.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.41M. Shares short for GTE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 328.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 320.43k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and -$1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.3 and -$1.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $607M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $568M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $592M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $711.39M, down -16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $585.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $602M and the low estimate is $577M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.