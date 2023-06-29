Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) closed at $5.93 in the last session, up 6.65% from day before closing price of $5.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1151912 shares were traded. GRPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.49.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GRPN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Barta Jan bought 6,716,966 shares for $7.28 per share. The transaction valued at 48,899,512 led to the insider holds 6,716,966 shares of the business.

Barta Jan sold 5,110,558 shares of GRPN for $37,204,862 on Dec 20. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $7.28 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Barta Jan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,606,408 shares for $7.28 each. As a result, the insider received 11,694,650 and left with 100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRPN now has a Market Capitalization of 171.20M and an Enterprise Value of 309.46M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRPN has reached a high of $14.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GRPN traded on average about 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.62M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 30.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.17M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GRPN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.99M with a Short Ratio of 5.99M, compared to 5.62M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.45% and a Short% of Float of 44.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.29 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $122.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $127.78M to a low estimate of $121M. As of the current estimate, Groupon Inc.’s year-ago sales were $153.22M, an estimated decrease of -19.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $125.29M, a decrease of -13.20% over than the figure of -$19.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $129M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120.54M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $514M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $483.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $498.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $599.09M, down -16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $518.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $570M and the low estimate is $478.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.