Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) closed at $16.87 up 0.60% from its previous closing price of $16.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 957662 shares were traded. GGAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $8 from $9 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GGAL now has a Market Capitalization of 4.94B. As of this moment, Grupo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GGAL has reached a high of $18.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GGAL has traded an average of 697.89K shares per day and 1.23M over the past ten days. A total of 147.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.03M. Insiders hold about 53.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GGAL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.32M with a Short Ratio of 2.32M, compared to 2M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GGAL is 0.09, from 26.45 in the trailing year.

Earnings Estimates

There are Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $26.94, with high estimates of $11.73 and low estimates of $39.62.

