Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Shares Rise by 1.99% to Close at $3.07

As of close of business last night, Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s stock clocked out at $3.07, up 1.99% from its previous closing price of $3.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 891397 shares were traded. SUPV stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0192.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SUPV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUPV now has a Market Capitalization of 554.47M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUPV has reached a high of $3.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4349, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2476.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SUPV traded 441.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 880.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.91M. Insiders hold about 5.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SUPV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 545.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 627.44k on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, SUPV has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.03.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUPV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $408.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $741.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $599.33M, up 23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $763.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $763.2M and the low estimate is $763.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.