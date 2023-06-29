High and low EPS estimates for Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL)’s current quarter

The price of Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) closed at $3.19 in the last session, down -1.54% from day before closing price of $3.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 640659 shares were traded. LYEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LYEL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.30 and its Current Ratio is at 20.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on November 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $7 from $15 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Klausner Richard sold 11,100 shares for $6.40 per share. The transaction valued at 71,041 led to the insider holds 988,900 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYEL now has a Market Capitalization of 808.73M and an Enterprise Value of 257.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYEL has reached a high of $8.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7791, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7717.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LYEL traded on average about 1.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.99M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 249.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.08M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LYEL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 22.58M with a Short Ratio of 22.58M, compared to 20.95M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.05% and a Short% of Float of 12.98%.

Earnings Estimates

