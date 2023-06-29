Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Rise 3.38% in Day Trading, Closes at $3.06

The price of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) closed at $3.06 in the last session, up 3.38% from day before closing price of $2.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15767095 shares were traded. HUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HUT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUT now has a Market Capitalization of 652.66M and an Enterprise Value of 665.51M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUT has reached a high of $3.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0330, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7478.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HUT traded on average about 9.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 17.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 220.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.08M. Insiders hold about 5.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.72% stake in the company. Shares short for HUT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 12.53M with a Short Ratio of 11.38M, compared to 13.59M on May 14, 2023.