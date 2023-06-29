IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) closed at $23.50 up 1.21% from its previous closing price of $23.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 532633 shares were traded. IDYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.50 and its Current Ratio is at 11.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on May 24, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Throne Jason sold 3,553 shares for $23.02 per share. The transaction valued at 81,792 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Throne Jason sold 432 shares of IDYA for $9,938 on May 31. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $23.00 per share. On May 22, another insider, Throne Jason, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 500 shares for $23.00 each. As a result, the insider received 11,500 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IDYA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.33B and an Enterprise Value of 993.84M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDYA has reached a high of $26.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IDYA has traded an average of 770.39K shares per day and 843.5k over the past ten days. A total of 48.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.23M. Insiders hold about 1.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for IDYA as of May 30, 2023 were 4.62M with a Short Ratio of 4.79M, compared to 4.2M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.07% and a Short% of Float of 8.17%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.76, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$2.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.08. EPS for the following year is -$2.46, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.84 and -$3.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.93M, down -49.80% from the average estimate.