Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) closed at $19.14 up 1.81% from its previous closing price of $18.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536492 shares were traded. IMVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.73.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Immunovant Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on May 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when Levine Mark S. sold 2,633 shares for $16.29 per share. The transaction valued at 42,892 led to the insider holds 330,691 shares of the business.

Macias William L. sold 509 shares of IMVT for $8,292 on Apr 25. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 350,151 shares after completing the transaction at $16.29 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Barnett Eva Renee, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,423 shares for $15.27 each. As a result, the insider received 52,269 and left with 352,588 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMVT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.45B and an Enterprise Value of 2.08B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMVT has reached a high of $24.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IMVT has traded an average of 1.08M shares per day and 1.28M over the past ten days. A total of 130.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.32M. Insiders hold about 59.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IMVT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.42M, compared to 4.31M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 6.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.67. EPS for the following year is -$1.91, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.89 and -$2.28.