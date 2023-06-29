Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $11.25 in the prior trading day, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) closed at $10.90, down -3.11%. On the day, 1503119 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ICPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICPT now has a Market Capitalization of 468.98M and an Enterprise Value of 368.42M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICPT has reached a high of $21.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.74M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.09M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ICPT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.39M with a Short Ratio of 6.39M, compared to 3.2M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.32% and a Short% of Float of 15.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.72, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$3.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.3 and -$4.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.95. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.88 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $79.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.5M to a low estimate of $73.39M. As of the current estimate, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $71.76M, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $84.29M, an increase of 8.60% less than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $89.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79.42M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $335.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $306.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $319.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $285.71M, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $349.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $418.1M and the low estimate is $285.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.