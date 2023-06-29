Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

In the latest session, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) closed at $700.03 down -2.24% from its previous closing price of $716.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$16.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1827778 shares were traded. REGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $710.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $684.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on June 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $720 from $953 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when McCourt Marion sold 250 shares for $736.00 per share. The transaction valued at 184,000 led to the insider holds 20,553 shares of the business.

RYAN ARTHUR F sold 100 shares of REGN for $73,542 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 18,847 shares after completing the transaction at $735.42 per share. On May 01, another insider, RYAN ARTHUR F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100 shares for $805.33 each. As a result, the insider received 80,533 and left with 18,947 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REGN now has a Market Capitalization of 78.56B and an Enterprise Value of 72.30B. As of this moment, Regeneron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REGN has reached a high of $837.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $563.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 762.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 750.52.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, REGN has traded an average of 550.56K shares per day and 852.86k over the past ten days. A total of 107.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.32M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for REGN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.23M, compared to 1.21M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $10.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $12.71 and a low estimate of $8.28, while EPS last year was $9.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.87, with high estimates of $13.1 and low estimates of $9.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $47.57 and $34.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $41.35. EPS for the following year is $42.92, with 23 analysts recommending between $50.19 and $34.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.05B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.25B to a low estimate of $2.79B. As of the current estimate, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.86B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.18B, an increase of 8.30% over than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.95B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.17B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.76B and the low estimate is $11.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.