Is this a Prime Time To acquire iBio Inc. (IBIO) stock

In the latest session, iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) closed at $0.59 down -6.30% from its previous closing price of $0.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0397 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504018 shares were traded. IBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6223 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of iBio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on November 29, 2021, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Brenner Martin sold 4,184 shares for $0.68 per share. The transaction valued at 2,849 led to the insider holds 253,411 shares of the business.

Brenner Martin sold 4,182 shares of IBIO for $3,910 on May 22. The insider now owns 257,595 shares after completing the transaction at $0.94 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, Brenner Martin, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 4,382 shares for $1.20 each. As a result, the insider received 5,258 and left with 261,777 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBIO now has a Market Capitalization of 10.58M and an Enterprise Value of 22.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 44.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBIO has reached a high of $16.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9030, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8003.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IBIO has traded an average of 605.78K shares per day and 673.44k over the past ten days. A total of 13.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.78M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IBIO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.5M with a Short Ratio of 1.50M, compared to 1M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.94% and a Short% of Float of 8.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.42 and a low estimate of -$3.42, while EPS last year was -$1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.57 and -$5.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.57. EPS for the following year is -$2.4, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.4 and -$2.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $500k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $500k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.38M, down -79.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $800k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $800k and the low estimate is $800k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.