It’s an appealing income play to consider Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK)

As of close of business last night, Maris-Tech Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $1.04, down -10.34% from its previous closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1469923 shares were traded. MTEK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTEK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTEK now has a Market Capitalization of 9.14M and an Enterprise Value of 1.36M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTEK has reached a high of $2.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8980, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9857.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MTEK traded 258.56K shares on average per day over the past three months and 425.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.66M. Insiders hold about 40.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MTEK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 121.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 157.49k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.63%.