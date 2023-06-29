JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Rise 1.82% in Day Trading, Closes at $17.31

The price of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) closed at $17.31 in the last session, up 1.82% from day before closing price of $17.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 562476 shares were traded. JELD stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.82.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JELD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Craven Timothy sold 3,852 shares for $14.52 per share. The transaction valued at 55,927 led to the insider holds 44,038 shares of the business.

Krause John sold 3,844 shares of JELD for $54,412 on May 15. The SVP & GM, NA now owns 93,231 shares after completing the transaction at $14.15 per share. On May 12, another insider, Craven Timothy, who serves as the EVP, Human Resources of the company, sold 35,099 shares for $14.05 each. As a result, the insider received 493,222 and left with 47,890 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JELD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.44B and an Enterprise Value of 3.17B. As of this moment, JELD-WEN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JELD has reached a high of $18.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JELD traded on average about 503.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 639.73k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 84.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.14M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for JELD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.07M, compared to 2.26M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.2 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.12B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.29B to a low estimate of $1.07B. As of the current estimate, JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.33B, an estimated decrease of -15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, a decrease of -13.50% over than the figure of -$15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $977M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JELD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.13B, down -13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.18B and the low estimate is $4.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.