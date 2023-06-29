Kidpik Corp. (PIK) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) was $0.86 for the day, down -24.71% from the previous closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2817 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1295338 shares were traded. PIK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PIK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PIK now has a Market Capitalization of 8.76M and an Enterprise Value of 11.93M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PIK has reached a high of $3.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6469, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9106.

Shares Statistics:

PIK traded an average of 1.66M shares per day over the past three months and 9.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43M. Insiders hold about 25.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PIK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 60.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 20.13k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.5M to a low estimate of $4.5M. As of the current estimate, Kidpik Corp.’s year-ago sales were $3.77M, an estimated increase of 19.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.8M, an increase of 32.10% over than the figure of $19.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PIK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.48M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.7M and the low estimate is $25.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.