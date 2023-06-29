Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $5.31

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV) closed the day trading at $5.31 down -5.68% from the previous closing price of $5.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585415 shares were traded. LANV stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LANV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on January 09, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LANV now has a Market Capitalization of 750.46M and an Enterprise Value of 840.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LANV has reached a high of $22.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LANV traded about 221.74K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LANV traded about 227.47k shares per day. A total of 130.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.40M. Insiders hold about 6.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LANV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 136.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 97.42k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.10% and a Short% of Float of 0.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.52 and -$1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.52. EPS for the following year is -$1.48, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.48 and -$1.48.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $535.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $535.38M to a low estimate of $535.38M. As of the current estimate, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $462.01M, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LANV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $535.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $535.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $535.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $462.01M, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $626.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $626.63M and the low estimate is $626.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.