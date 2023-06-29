Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) Stock Closes up 8.73% on Wednesday Trading

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) closed the day trading at $221.68 up 8.73% from the previous closing price of $203.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+17.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1039822 shares were traded. MDGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $223.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $205.10.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MDGL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on December 20, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $250 from $170 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Waltermire Robert E. sold 5,000 shares for $274.42 per share. The transaction valued at 1,372,081 led to the insider holds 5,667 shares of the business.

Waltermire Robert E. sold 5,000 shares of MDGL for $1,360,357 on Feb 28. The Senior VP, Chief Pharma Dev. now owns 5,667 shares after completing the transaction at $272.07 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Levy Richard S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 22,489 shares for $293.15 each. As a result, the insider received 6,592,686 and left with 9,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDGL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.73B and an Enterprise Value of 3.48B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDGL has reached a high of $322.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 278.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 201.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MDGL traded about 364.62K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MDGL traded about 663.54k shares per day. A total of 18.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.56M. Insiders hold about 17.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MDGL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.60M, compared to 1.26M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.77% and a Short% of Float of 10.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$4.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$4.22 and a low estimate of -$5.08, while EPS last year was -$4.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$4.89, with high estimates of -$4.07 and low estimates of -$6.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$16.83 and -$23.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$19.01. EPS for the following year is -$11.69, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.64 and -$21.63.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $227.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $495.4M and the low estimate is $51.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6,665.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.