MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $325.61

As of close of business last night, MicroStrategy Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $325.61, up 0.22% from its previous closing price of $324.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 656249 shares were traded. MSTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $332.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $318.45.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MSTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on April 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $430.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Le Phong sold 10,000 shares for $311.83 per share. The transaction valued at 3,118,286 led to the insider holds 458 shares of the business.

Shao Wei-Ming sold 10,000 shares of MSTR for $3,007,700 on Jun 20. The SEVP & General Counsel now owns 316 shares after completing the transaction at $300.77 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Le Phong, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $295.66 each. As a result, the insider received 2,956,634 and left with 458 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSTR now has a Market Capitalization of 4.21B and an Enterprise Value of 6.36B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSTR has reached a high of $361.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 299.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 246.47.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MSTR traded 891.38K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.35M. Insiders hold about 0.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MSTR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.85M with a Short Ratio of 2.85M, compared to 2.82M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.98% and a Short% of Float of 30.30%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was -$94.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $30.18 and $29.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $29.97. EPS for the following year is -$2.16, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$3.66.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $124.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $124.7M to a low estimate of $123.7M. As of the current estimate, MicroStrategy Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $122.07M, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $126.75M, a decrease of -0.30% less than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $128.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $509.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $489M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $499.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $499.26M, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $517.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $532.8M and the low estimate is $508M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.