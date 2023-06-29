MIRM (Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) closed at $25.39 down -0.04% from its previous closing price of $25.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 732464 shares were traded. MIRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when GREY MICHAEL G sold 14,608 shares for $29.00 per share. The transaction valued at 423,632 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

GREY MICHAEL G sold 14,608 shares of MIRM for $409,024 on May 03. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $28.00 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, O’Donnell Niall, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 93,770 shares for $19.69 each. As a result, the insider received 1,846,022 and left with 1,621,118 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MIRM now has a Market Capitalization of 966.01M and an Enterprise Value of 835.90M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MIRM has reached a high of $30.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.96.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MIRM has traded an average of 600.97K shares per day and 749.57k over the past ten days. A total of 37.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.56M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MIRM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 2.96M, compared to 3.17M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.79% and a Short% of Float of 8.75%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2 and -$3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.03. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.34 and -$2.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $30.23M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $31.77M to a low estimate of $29.39M. As of the current estimate, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.48M, an estimated increase of 72.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.42M, an increase of 78.00% over than the figure of $72.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MIRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $127.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.06M, up 65.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $220.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $238.13M and the low estimate is $199.64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 72.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.