Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) Stock Closes up 3.49% on Wednesday Trading

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) closed the day trading at $56.93 up 3.49% from the previous closing price of $55.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500862 shares were traded. MORF stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MORF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 32.30 and its Current Ratio is at 32.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Tipirneni Praveen P. sold 840 shares for $63.01 per share. The transaction valued at 52,929 led to the insider holds 13,936 shares of the business.

DeVaul William sold 7,756 shares of MORF for $465,742 on Jun 07. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 13,338 shares after completing the transaction at $60.05 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Tipirneni Praveen P., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 3,597 shares for $57.14 each. As a result, the insider received 205,519 and left with 13,936 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MORF now has a Market Capitalization of 2.52B and an Enterprise Value of 2.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 30.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MORF has reached a high of $63.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.76.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MORF traded about 625.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MORF traded about 714.8k shares per day. A total of 40.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.57M. Insiders hold about 18.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MORF as of May 30, 2023 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.51M, compared to 2.18M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.13% and a Short% of Float of 7.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.98, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.9, with high estimates of -$0.73 and low estimates of -$1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.11 and -$3.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.62. EPS for the following year is -$4, with 8 analysts recommending between -$3.07 and -$4.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MORF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.81M, down -94.30% from the average estimate.