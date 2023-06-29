Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Stock Closes down -4.03% on Wednesday Trading

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) closed the day trading at $6.90 down -4.03% from the previous closing price of $7.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1217880 shares were traded. NTCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NTCO, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on October 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $8 from $7 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTCO now has a Market Capitalization of 4.79B and an Enterprise Value of 7.23B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTCO has reached a high of $7.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NTCO traded about 1.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NTCO traded about 1.08M shares per day. A total of 686.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 686.62M. Shares short for NTCO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 828.29k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

