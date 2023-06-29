NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $16.25 in the prior trading day, NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) closed at $16.19, down -0.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 656110 shares were traded. NEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NEO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.07B and an Enterprise Value of 2.27B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -34.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEO has reached a high of $20.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 960.01k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 125.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.24M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NEO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.54M with a Short Ratio of 6.54M, compared to 7.91M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.13% and a Short% of Float of 7.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $137.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $141.9M to a low estimate of $133.3M. As of the current estimate, NeoGenomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $125.07M, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $140.05M, an increase of 15.20% over than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $137.09M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $570M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $559.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $562.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $509.73M, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $608.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $615M and the low estimate is $599.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.