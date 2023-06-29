New Gold Inc. (NGD) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) closed at $1.04 in the last session, down -0.95% from day before closing price of $1.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3274697 shares were traded. NGD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NGD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NGD now has a Market Capitalization of 716.62M and an Enterprise Value of 903.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGD has reached a high of $1.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2424, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0688.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NGD traded on average about 3.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 682.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 680.19M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NGD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.14M, compared to 1.98M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.32 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $176.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $184.12M to a low estimate of $165.33M. As of the current estimate, New Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $115.7M, an estimated increase of 52.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $202.24M, an increase of 35.60% less than the figure of $52.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $211.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $191.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $830.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $716M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $767.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $604.4M, up 26.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $872.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $734M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.