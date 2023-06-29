Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) closed at $5.27 in the last session, up 4.15% from day before closing price of $5.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1199287 shares were traded. NR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when MINGE JOHN C bought 10,000 shares for $4.03 per share. The transaction valued at 40,250 led to the insider holds 172,045 shares of the business.

Lewis Michael A bought 5,251 shares of NR for $20,899 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 76,046 shares after completing the transaction at $3.98 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Young Donald Win, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $3.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 118,308 and bolstered with 247,601 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NR now has a Market Capitalization of 430.52M and an Enterprise Value of 526.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NR has reached a high of $5.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.95.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NR traded on average about 590.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 88.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.69M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 820.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.82M, compared to 818.11k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Earnings Estimates

