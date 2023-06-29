Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) Stock Closes down -11.74% on Wednesday Trading

Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) closed the day trading at $2.48 down -11.74% from the previous closing price of $2.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1646480 shares were traded. NKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NKTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.80 and its Current Ratio is at 12.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when HASTINGS PAUL J sold 1,704 shares for $4.85 per share. The transaction valued at 8,264 led to the insider holds 313,402 shares of the business.

Hager Alicia J. sold 701 shares of NKTX for $3,400 on Jun 20. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 56,496 shares after completing the transaction at $4.85 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Mahmood Nadir, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 526 shares for $4.85 each. As a result, the insider received 2,551 and left with 85,776 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NKTX now has a Market Capitalization of 137.51M and an Enterprise Value of -94.54M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKTX has reached a high of $18.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5934, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.9683.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NKTX traded about 349.63K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NKTX traded about 659.89k shares per day. A total of 48.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.32M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NKTX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.59M with a Short Ratio of 3.59M, compared to 3.9M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.34% and a Short% of Float of 10.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.65 and a low estimate of -$0.72, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.7, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.4 and -$2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.74. EPS for the following year is -$3.01, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.19 and -$3.7.