Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) was $2.42 for the day, down -1.63% from the previous closing price of $2.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 970815 shares were traded. ONCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ONCY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.90 and its Current Ratio is at 13.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONCY now has a Market Capitalization of 156.40M and an Enterprise Value of 134.28M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONCY has reached a high of $3.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7266, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5508.

Shares Statistics:

ONCY traded an average of 652.33K shares per day over the past three months and 2.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.26M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ONCY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 345.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 159.38k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.54% and a Short% of Float of 0.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.4.