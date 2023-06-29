Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Stocks Hit Low of $0.3700 Before Closing at $0.37

In the latest session, Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) closed at $0.37 down -4.26% from its previous closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0166 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1846445 shares were traded. OGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Organigram Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OGI now has a Market Capitalization of 119.36M and an Enterprise Value of 64.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGI has reached a high of $1.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4583, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7595.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OGI has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 1.09M over the past ten days. A total of 311.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.27M. Insiders hold about 19.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.81% stake in the company. Shares short for OGI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.12M with a Short Ratio of 10.68M, compared to 8.75M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $32.09M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $35.94M to a low estimate of $29.98M. As of the current estimate, Organigram Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.59M, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.58M, an increase of 1.20% less than the figure of $12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30.51M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $141.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $123.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $109.59M, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $149.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $179.25M and the low estimate is $135.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.