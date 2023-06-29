ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) was $7.99 for the day, down -4.88% from the previous closing price of $8.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 522982 shares were traded. ORIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.93.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ORIC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.00 and its Current Ratio is at 13.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 when Chacko Jacob sold 20,000 shares for $8.03 per share. The transaction valued at 160,562 led to the insider holds 800,652 shares of the business.

Chacko Jacob sold 5,764 shares of ORIC for $18,733 on Dec 15. The President and CEO now owns 817,025 shares after completing the transaction at $3.25 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Multani Pratik S, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,089 shares for $3.25 each. As a result, the insider received 6,789 and left with 7,423 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORIC now has a Market Capitalization of 378.78M and an Enterprise Value of 191.83M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORIC has reached a high of $8.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.62.

Shares Statistics:

ORIC traded an average of 328.30K shares per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.26M. Insiders hold about 14.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ORIC as of May 30, 2023 were 4.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.97M, compared to 4.24M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.57% and a Short% of Float of 10.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.95 and -$2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$2.09, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.58 and -$2.73.