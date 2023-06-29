Paramount Global (PARA) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $15.74

As of close of business last night, Paramount Global’s stock clocked out at $15.74, down -0.88% from its previous closing price of $15.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7263518 shares were traded. PARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.51.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PARA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when REDSTONE SHARI bought 165,000 shares for $15.06 per share. The transaction valued at 2,485,560 led to the insider holds 577,064 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PARA now has a Market Capitalization of 10.45B and an Enterprise Value of 25.59B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 38.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PARA has reached a high of $27.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.48.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PARA traded 15.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 651.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 584.77M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PARA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 72.18M with a Short Ratio of 72.18M, compared to 88.54M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.08% and a Short% of Float of 12.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.96, PARA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.85.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $1.43, with 28 analysts recommending between $2.41 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 22 analysts expect revenue to total $7.44B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.93B to a low estimate of $7.16B. As of the current estimate, Paramount Global’s year-ago sales were $7.78B, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.37B, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of -$4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.12B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.15B, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.67B and the low estimate is $30.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.