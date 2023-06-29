Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) was $2.21 for the day, down -0.90% from the previous closing price of $2.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 526774 shares were traded. PRTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2000.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRTK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when DONDERO JAMES D bought 100,000 shares for $1.73 per share. The transaction valued at 173,000 led to the insider holds 2,156,000 shares of the business.

DONDERO JAMES D bought 106,000 shares of PRTK for $187,620 on Mar 22. The 10% Owner now owns 2,056,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.77 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, DONDERO JAMES D, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 242,500 shares for $1.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 421,950 and bolstered with 1,307,617 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRTK now has a Market Capitalization of 127.74M and an Enterprise Value of 341.78M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTK has reached a high of $3.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9450, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2007.

Shares Statistics:

PRTK traded an average of 1.03M shares per day over the past three months and 938.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.32M. Insiders hold about 7.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.53M, compared to 4.45M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.42% and a Short% of Float of 5.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.44 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.05M to a low estimate of $32.3M. As of the current estimate, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.64M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.12M, an increase of 26.20% over than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $169.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $146.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $160.27M, down -3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $221.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $248.5M and the low estimate is $189.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.