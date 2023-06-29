Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Stocks Hit Low of $0.8100 Before Closing at $0.82

In the latest session, Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) closed at $0.82 down -1.69% from its previous closing price of $0.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0140 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650302 shares were traded. PASG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Passage Bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.00 and its Current Ratio is at 10.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Fotopoulos Alexandros sold 4,052 shares for $0.93 per share. The transaction valued at 3,778 led to the insider holds 28,693 shares of the business.

King Simona sold 2,053 shares of PASG for $2,156 on Apr 18. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 2,053 shares after completing the transaction at $1.05 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Kapadia Sandip, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $1.19 each. As a result, the insider received 5,964 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PASG now has a Market Capitalization of 45.35M and an Enterprise Value of -95.48M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PASG has reached a high of $2.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9766, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2244.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PASG has traded an average of 232.86K shares per day and 437.12k over the past ten days. A total of 54.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.26M. Insiders hold about 8.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PASG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 300.42k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 260.14k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 0.70%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.68 and -$2.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.1. EPS for the following year is -$1.56, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$3.44.